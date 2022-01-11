ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wells Fargo shares race ahead as investors bet on turnaround story

NEW YORK: Wells Fargo & Co shares have rallied ahead of its quarterly earnings later this week as analysts ...
Reuters 11 Jan 2022

NEW YORK: Wells Fargo & Co shares have rallied ahead of its quarterly earnings later this week as analysts expect the US central bank to lift a damaging asset cap that has curtailed growth at the lender amid signs of rising interest rates. Shares of the San Francisco-based bank have jumped 14% so far in 2022, with analysts anticipating a 67% profit surge in the fourth quarter.

Wells Fargo, primarily focused on the lending business, has reined in costs as it grapples with the aftermath of a sales practices scandal that first came to light in 2016 and forced the Federal Reserve to cap its assets at $1.95 trillion.

The asset cap has restricted the loan and deposit growth needed to boost interest income and cover costs at the country’s fourth-largest lender, while rival balance sheets have swelled.

It remains unclear how much longer the cap would stay in place, but recent brokerage action has been bullish, with Barclays last week saying it expects the lender to benefit from “substantial progress” on its regulatory issues and cost cuts.

“That balancing act - cutting expenses while maintaining service, controlling risk and avoiding adverse publicity - is not an easy task. But for now, they appear once again to be on plan,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

“Investors are hoping that new management has finally put the recent scandals behind them and can rehabilitate what was once a premier banking brand.”

US Federal Reserve Wells Fargo & Co US central bank interest rates

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wells Fargo shares race ahead as investors bet on turnaround story

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

China offers Kazakhstan security support

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories