ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natural gas jumps to 5-week high on Northeast cold, soaring global prices

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

US natural gas futures jumped more than 6% to a five-week high on Monday on expectations the Northeast region will experience its coldest day of the winter on Tuesday and as soaring global gas prices keep demand for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) strong.

In addition, traders noted daily US gas demand in the Lower 48 states jumped to a record high on Friday as cold weather blanketed most of the country.

US prices rose on Monday despite forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand through late January than previously expected.

European gas futures jumped more than 8% on Monday. US gas futures followed European gas prices about two-thirds of the time during the fourth quarter of 2021 as utilities scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia.

Front-month US gas futures had risen 26.2 cents, or 6.7%, to $4.178 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:25 a.m. EST (1325 GMT), putting the contract on track to close at its highest since Dec. 1. That also puts the contract on track for its highest daily percentage gain since late December.

US natural gas rise as winter storm boosts demand to near record high

Despite the cold expected on Tuesday in New York and New England, next-day power and gas prices for Monday in both regions slid. On Friday, power and gas prices in both regions jumped to their highest since January 2018.

Speculators, meanwhile, slightly reduced their net long US futures and options positions last week on the New York Mercantile (NYMEX) and Intercontinental Exchanges, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Lingering cold since New Year's Day has continued to cause well freeze-offs in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said those weather-related issues, which are normal during winter months, have cut average output in the US Lower 48 states to 94.6 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would slide from 133.7 bcfd this week to 130.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total US gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary record high of 151.1 bcfd on Jan. 7. That would top the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019 and the 147.2 bcfd hit on Feb. 12, 2021 just before Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other US Central states.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants has averaged 12.0 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.

With gas prices around $29 per mmBtu in Europe and $34 in Asia, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

US natural gas futures LNG trade natural gas exports Natural gas price

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

US natural gas jumps to 5-week high on Northeast cold, soaring global prices

TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Iran calls for release of Afghan funds during Taliban envoy's visit

SBP Amendment Bill: Tarin says govt to retain control of central bank

Dawood wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Dr Reza Baqir responds to criticism during NA panel hearing

Govt's criminal negligence responsible for Murree tragedy: CM Sindh

Pakistan's rupee stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

PM questions Modi's silence over Hindutva summit calling for Indian minorities' genocide

KSE-100 gains 1.2%, closes near 46,000

Read more stories