ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ferrari unveils new management team to face electrification challenge

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

MILAN: Ferrari unveiled on Monday details of leadership changes aimed at boosting technology and product exclusivity as the luxury sports car maker embraces electrification under new chief executive Benedetto Vigna.

Vigna, a tech industry veteran and a former top executive at chip maker STMicroelectronics, took the CEO role at the beginning of September with a task to drive Ferrari into the new era of cleaner, silent and interconnected mobility.

In one of Vigna's first major moves Ferrari last month said it was shaking up its leadership, with three top executives leaving the company, including Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiters.

"The new organizational structure will further foster innovation, optimise processes and increase collaboration both internally and with partners," Ferrari said in a statement.

As part of the top management overhaul, the company appointed Gianmaria Fulgenzi - a Ferrari staffer since 2002 and recently head of supply chain at its racing division - as chief product development officer.

Ernesto Lasalandra was hired from STMicroelectronics to become Ferrari's chief research and development officer, while Silvia Gabrielli, who joined Ferrari in 2019 from Microsoft , was appointed chief digital and data officer to boost "the digital transformation process throughout the company, ensuring more data driven and digitally focused processes."

Ferrari STMicroelectronics luxury sports car maker Michael Leiters Benedetto Vigna

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Ferrari unveils new management team to face electrification challenge

Dawood wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Dr Reza Baqir responds to criticism during NA panel hearing

Saudi Arabia's military advisor calls on COAS, discusses Afghan situation

PM questions Modi's silence over Hindutva summit calling for Indian minorities' genocide

Pakistan's rupee stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

Afghan envoy to China quits after six months of no pay

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi convictions

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Read more stories