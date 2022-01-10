ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFMA rejects ban on wheat supply, urges KP govt to take notice

APP 10 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) here on Sunday said that banning wheat supply on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the government of Punjab is unacceptable and such steps would be challenged at all forums.

Chairing a meeting of the Executive Body of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Chairman of the PFMA Sabir Ahmed Bangash said that Punjab province has started banning the supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is not justified at any level. All these restrictions are unconstitutional and illegal, Bangash said. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take stern notice of these restrictions.

These sanctions are a gross violation as far as the right of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its people is concerned, he concluded. He said such banning of the Punjab government would be challenged at all forums.

Divisional Senior Vice Chairman and senior leaders of the Association attended the meeting. Flour Mills Association Group Leader Muhammad Naeem Butt was also present on the occasion.

KP govt PFMA PFMA rejects ban on wheat supply

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PFMA rejects ban on wheat supply, urges KP govt to take notice

REAP raises objections

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy

Europe nuclear plants ‘need 500bn euro investment by 2050’

Army clears roads around Murree

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Compensation announced for families of victims

164 dead in Kazakhstan unrest

All major roads, highways in Murree opened for traffic, says ISPR

Read more stories