Sindh reports 928 fresh Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from Covid-19 reported on Sunday, however, 928 new cases emerged when 14,012 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Sunday. He added that till last Saturday the number death was 7,681. Shah said that 14,012 samples were tested which detected 928 cases that constituted 6.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,256,330 tests have been conducted against which 486,350 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.4 percent or 468,826 patients have recovered, including 161 overnight.

The CM said that currently 9,843 patients were under treatment, of them 9,574 were in home isolation, 120 at isolation centres and 149 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 142 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 928 new cases, 748 have been detected from Karachi, including 279 from East, 216 South, 97 Central, 85 Korangi, 37 Malir and 34 from District West. Hyderabad has 29, Naushehroferoze 15, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 13 each, Dadu and Matiari 12 each, Kashmore and Larkana 10 each, Sukkur 8, Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro 9 each, Mirpurkhas 7, Umerkot 6, Jacobabad and Tharparker 5 each, Ghotki and Sanghar 4 each, Shikarpur and Tando Muhammad Khan 3 each and cases were reported from Badin 2.

Vaccination

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 30,470,881 vaccinations have been administered upto January 7th and added during the last 24 hours 147,163 people were inoculated - in total 30,618,044 vaccines have been administered which constituted 55.44 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

