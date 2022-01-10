ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Pakistan

Cold, dry weather likely in Balochistan

PPI 10 Jan 2022

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Centre, Quetta has forecast that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while very cold and frosty conditions in central and hilly parts of the province during the next 24 hours. Weather forecast for next 48 hours: mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while very cold and frosty conditions in central and hilly parts of the province during the next 48 hours.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; mainly cold and dry weather remained in most parts of the province, however, rain occurred in Pishin, Loralai and Ziarat during the last 24 hours. Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday; Barkhan 14, Dalbandin 15, Gwadar 22, Jiwani 20.5, Kalat 05, Khuzdar 13, Lasbella 21, Nokkundi 17, Panjgur 11, Pasni 20.5, Quetta 7, Samungli 6, Sibi 17.5, Turbat 21.5, Ormara 22.5, Zhob 10.5, Uthal 21.4, and Usta Muhammad 19.

