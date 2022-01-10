Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid as Barca held by Granada

MADRID: Karim Benzema passed 300 goals for Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior produced another moment of magic as La Liga’s run-away leaders sailed past Valencia 4-1 on Saturday. Benzema and Vinicius both scored twice at the Santiago Bernabeu to send Madrid eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have two games in hand, the first coming against Getafe on Sunday.

Benzema’s 300th goal arrived from the penalty spot before Vinicius bamboozled five Valencia defenders, via a one-two with his French teammate, to add a brilliant second early in the second half.

Vinicius then headed in a third and Benzema added a late fourth, either side of Goncalo Guedes converting a penalty for the hosts.

Benzema now has 17 goals this season and Vinicius 12, their combined 29 more than the entirety of 13 teams in the division, including fourth-placed Real Sociedad.

“I feel very good with Vinicius,” Benzema said. “I’m always here to help him, I know his potential, I think he can reach an even higher level. He is a fantastic player for us.”