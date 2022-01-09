ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
The government could collapse any time: Khawaja Asif

  • Says early elections can be called in the country
BR Web Desk 09 Jan 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that the government’s days are numbered, and it can collapse at any time, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a workers’ convention in Sialkot, Asif said that even the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are ruing its bad governance.

He predicted that early elections could be called in the country, as the ‘incompetent’ PTI government could neither improve the country’s economy nor reduce inflation.

“These people have brought a catastrophe instead [positive] change. PTI's own voters are admitting the failure of the government,” the PML-N leader said, adding that Pakistan has gone bankrupt due to the PTI government.

Murree tragedy: PML-N holds PM, CM Punjab responsible

Around 68 per cent of people said that Imran Khan was responsible for the rise in prices, he said, quoting a recent survey report.

“During the PML-N’s last tenure, medicines were available cheaply and cancer treatment was free across the province,” he said.

In a separate development, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bukhari also slammed the provincial government for the Murree tragedy and demanded resignation from the ‘puppet’ Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“A bigger tragedy can happen if we did not get rid of the incumbent government,” she said.

Reacting to the reports that CM Buzdar took an aerial visit to Murree and other calamity-hit areas, Uzma questioned why the government did not use this helicopter for rescue services.

“Is this [helicopter] for royal use only,” she asked.

