ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index up 0.58%, closes over 45,300

BR Web Desk 07 Jan 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 0.58% during the final session of the week, inching up after falling near the 45,000-point level a day ago.

At close on Friday, the index finished with a gain of 263.35 points or 0.58% to end at 45,345.65. On a weekly basis, the index finished with a gain of 1.68%.

KSE-100 down 0.72% as stocks come under pressure

"The Index closed in the green zone as investors became optimistic about IMF’s Executive Board meeting on January 12," stated Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a post-close comment.

"Profit taking was witnessed in the first trading hour as coronavirus positivity ratio exceeded 2% in a single day for the first time since October 14 last year. Fertiliser sector remained in the limelight due to expectation of price hike of urea in the market. Cement sector remained under pressure due to the uptick in international coal prices. Activity continued to remain side-ways as market witnessed hefty volumes in the 3rd tier stocks."

On the economic front, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended recorded an increase of 20.08% YoY and 0.08% WoW.

Meanwhile, sectors helping the KSE-100 finish positive included banking (103.52 points), fertiliser (92.95 points) and power generation and distribution (43.84 points).

Volume decreased, clocking in at 242.26 million on the all-share index, down from 345.3 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded decreased to Rs7.93 billion, down from Rs13.24 billion.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 26.15 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 21.66 million shares, and TRG Pakistan Limited with 18.99 million shares.

Shares of 354 companies were traded on Friday, of which 208 registered an increase, 124 recorded a fall, and 22 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE market

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 Index up 0.58%, closes over 45,300

PM Imran terms PTI govt tenure 'an economic success story'

Taliban deputy PM calls for aid without 'political bias'

India’s obstruction of SAARC process an established fact: FO

Sindh makes vaccination mandatory for students aged 12, above

Pakistan's rupee registers 0.14% gain against US dollar

Shehbaz Sharif demands PM Imran’s resignation

Silk Route Reconnect policy bearing fruit, says Dawood

Kazakh leader rejects talks, tells forces to 'shoot to kill'

At least 6 dead in SW China building collapse

Read more stories