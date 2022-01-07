Sindh makes vaccination mandatory for students aged 12, above

The Sindh government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 and above, it was reported on Friday.

The provincial government has also made it obligatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated, according to a notification issued by the Sindh Education Department. It has directed administration of all privately managed educational institutions to ensure 100% vaccination of students and staff of their schools.

Sindh health dept says no notification over Covid restrictions issued

Moreover, educational institutions have also been instructed to collect a copy of vaccination cards from students. The decision to vaccinate the children is taken to protect them from coronavirus and to let the educational process continue without any interruptions, added the notification.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also decided door-to-door vaccination of the citizens. This would be done with the help of lady health workers.

The decision by the provincial government comes amid the Omicron variant spreading rapidly in the country. On Friday, the total number of Omicron cases in Karachi increased to 307, while the positivity ratio was recorded at 10.25%.

Earlier on Friday, the Sindh Health Department rejected a notification floating around regarding coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the province, and termed it "fake".

"Please be wary of photoshopped images that are spreading fake information during the pandemic," the department tweeted.

It further said that the document is fake and no such notification has been issued from the Sindh Government or Sindh Health Department.