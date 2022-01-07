ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.51%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.15%)
AVN 104.65 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.35%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.28%)
GGGL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
GGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.89%)
GTECH 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.11%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.38%)
PIBTL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.11%)
PRL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.14%)
SNGP 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.78%)
TELE 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
TPL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.09%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.54%)
TREET 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.48%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
WAVES 15.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
YOUW 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (15.68%)
BR100 4,659 Increased By 28.2 (0.61%)
BR30 19,249 Decreased By -175.2 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,305 Increased By 223 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,864 Increased By 104.3 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh health dept says no notification over Covid restrictions issued

  • Please be wary of photoshopped images that are spreading fake information during the pandemic, adds department
BR Web Desk 07 Jan 2022

The Sindh Health Department has rejected a notification floating around regarding coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the province, and termed it "fake".

"Please be wary of photoshopped images that are spreading fake information during the pandemic," the department tweeted. It further said that the document is fake and no such notification has been issued from the Sindh Government or Sindh Health Department.

"If forwarded to you, inform the sender it is inauthentic," the department cautioned.

The new variant of Covid-19 Omicron has infected over 260 people in Sindh, while the positivity ratio in Karachi reached 10.25% as 650 people were infected during the last 24 hours. So far, Sindh has reported 484,985 cases and 7,678 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Lockdown option not being considered: Sindh health minister

While speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Friday, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that the authorities were not considering imposing a lockdown in the province. The minister said that the decision on lockdown in the province is dependant on the rate of hospitalisation.

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

"If hospitals start filling up with patients and there is no space left, then we will go towards a lockdown," Dr Pechuho said.

Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 1,293 infections on January 6, the highest since October last year as the country's overall tally also crossed 1.3 million.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 51,145 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, Pakistan has confirmed 1,301,141 Covid-19 cases. Currently, there are 14,094 active Covid-19 cases and 609 critical cases in Pakistan.

lockdown Pakistan NCOC Sindh Karachi lockdown notification

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh health dept says no notification over Covid restrictions issued

IHC again defers indictment of Rana Shamim, others

Covid-19: Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

FBR chief speaks about IMF’s tax outlook, priorities

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

At least 20 trapped after blast causes building collapse in China

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

Read more stories