ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,364 Increased By 281.9 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,902 Increased By 142.1 (0.8%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Sterling edges up despite cooling UK economic data

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

LONDON: Sterling was on track on Friday for weekly gains against the dollar and euro to start 2022, despite a mixed picture emerging for Britain's economy.

The currency has strengthened since mid-December in part due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 proving less disruptive to the economy than originally feared, analysts have said, with the government only lightly tightening restrictions so far.

Sterling was on track for a 0.2% gain versus the dollar for the week and 0.8% up against the euro.

On the day, the pound was up 0.1% versus the dollar at $1.35560. Against the euro, it fell back marginally to 83.515 pence per euro.

Economic survey data this week showed Omicron has had an impact.

Survey data for Britain's construction sector on Friday showed growth cooled in December, falling to a three-month low.

A similar Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey for the services sector on Thursday showed the biggest loss of momentum since the country was last in lockdown, falling to a 10-month low in December.

The pound has nonetheless broadly maintained momentum versus the dollar, rising from a one-year low of $1.31615 hit in December.

Investors will closely watch to see if the Bank of England will further tighten policy, with a further interest rate rise expected as early as next month after a surprise hike in December.

Sterling

