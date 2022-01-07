ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
Anti-polio drive: minister says will achieve ‘100 percent target’

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho asserted to achieve 100 percent target of anti-polio campaign in all districts of Hyderabad. She stated this while chairing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Divisions regarding upcoming anti-polio campaigns at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad on Thursday.

She directed the DHOs to update micro plan to ensure 100 percent coverage particularly in low performing union councils. She expressed concern over less coverage in remote areas union councils of Mirpurkhas, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Badin and Thatta districts and asked concerned officers to make plan to involve folks along with health workers so that 100 percent coverage of the vaccination could be ensured.

She said no negligence would be tolerated during the campaign and make all efforts as we wanted to make year 2022 as polio-free year. Responding to the briefing on the campaign by the concerned DCs of the districts, she said that not a single child should be left without administering polio drops. She directed to deploy polio teams at all railway stations and entry points between cities so that no child could be left without administering polio drops.

