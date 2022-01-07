KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 176,995 tonnes of cargo comprising 117,491 tonnes of import cargo and 59,504 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 117,491 comprised of 30,018 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,397 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 10,580 tonnes of Pet Coke, 7,717 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 3,217 tonnes of Wheat, 2,817 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 51,745 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 59,504 Tons comprised of 52,135 tonnes of containerized cargo, 52 tonnes of Rice and 7,317 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 7954 containers comprising of 2227 containers import and 5727 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 556 of 20’s and 756 of 40’s loaded while 89 of 20’s and 35 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1062 of 20’s and 670 of 40’s loaded containers while 295 of 20’s and 1515 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 05 ships, namely Sm Navigator, Melpomeni, Lorentzos, Petrus and Maritime Meridian have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 03 ships namely, Xin Yan Tian, Seamax Westport and Szczcin Trader have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 11 cargoes namely, Tarlan, California trader, Oocl Charleston, CMA CGM Otello, AS Alva, Oocl Zhoushan, Xin Fang Cheng, MT Karachi, Hilda, JW ALA and Tethys were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Navarino and Hanton Trader-II left the port on Thursday morning .

A cargo volume of 118,138, tonnes, comprising 81,311 tonnes imports cargo and 37,052 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,761 Containers (1,542 TEUs Imports and 1,219 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Karimata, Irenes Ray and MSC Emily-II, & another ship Navios Constellation carrying Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTOC Terminal and Container Terminal, on Thursday, 6th January, while two more Container vessels, Songa Leopard and CMA CGM Rabelais are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 7th January-2022.

