ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares end higher on tech boost

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed higher on Thursday, as gains in tech stocks during the later trading hours helped the benchmark reverse earlier losses.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.7% to end at 23,072.86, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 8,068.93.

A “very tight” job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month.

The more hawkish-than-expected views of U.S. central bank officials pushed Treasury yields higher, and weighed down Hong Kong market in the morning session. Activity in China’s services sector expanded at a faster pace in December amid higher demand and easing inflationary pressure but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the outlook, a private sector survey showed.

The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.4%, with Alibaba Group, Meituan and Tencent Holdings up 5.7%, 3.6% and 1.5%, respectively. The three tech giants, also index heavyweights, are the biggest point contributors lifting the Hang Seng.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index tech stocks Treasury yields China Enterprises Index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hong Kong shares end higher on tech boost

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories