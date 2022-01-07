ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder
Markets

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 6, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Sec.                    Attock Refinery                            3,000         154.55
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,000         154.55
IGI Finex                   Bank AL-Habib                            140,300          68.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 140,300          68.50
B&B Sec.                    Citi Pharma Limited                        1,000          35.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000          35.50
B&B Sec.                    Flying Cement Co.                         27,000          12.35
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  27,000          12.35
Fortune Sec.                GlaxoSmithKline Conu                       2,000         245.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000         245.00
IGI Finex                   Habib Bank Ltd.                           80,800         116.70
Pearl Sec.                  Habib Bank Ltd.                           25,000         120.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 105,800         117.48
Darson Sec.                 Octopus Digital Ltd.                         500          43.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          43.00
Trust Securities            Pak Refinery                              50,000          25.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000          25.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities      TRG Pakistan Ltd.                        400,000         114.33
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 400,000         114.33
D.J.M. Sec.                 Unity Foods Limited                      300,000          34.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 300,000          34.00
Next Capital                Unity Foods Ltd. (R)                           7           2.43
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       7           2.43
===========================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                         1,029,607
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bank Al Habib Client to Client & Financial Institutions Citi Pharma Limited

