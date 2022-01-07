KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 6, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 3,000 154.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 154.55 IGI Finex Bank AL-Habib 140,300 68.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,300 68.50 B&B Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 1,000 35.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 35.50 B&B Sec. Flying Cement Co. 27,000 12.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,000 12.35 Fortune Sec. GlaxoSmithKline Conu 2,000 245.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 245.00 IGI Finex Habib Bank Ltd. 80,800 116.70 Pearl Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 25,000 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 105,800 117.48 Darson Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.00 Trust Securities Pak Refinery 50,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 25.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 400,000 114.33 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 114.33 D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 300,000 34.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 34.00 Next Capital Unity Foods Ltd. (R) 7 2.43 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7 2.43 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,029,607 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022