Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
07 Jan 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 6, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 3,000 154.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 154.55
IGI Finex Bank AL-Habib 140,300 68.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,300 68.50
B&B Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 1,000 35.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 35.50
B&B Sec. Flying Cement Co. 27,000 12.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,000 12.35
Fortune Sec. GlaxoSmithKline Conu 2,000 245.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 245.00
IGI Finex Habib Bank Ltd. 80,800 116.70
Pearl Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 25,000 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 105,800 117.48
Darson Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.00
Trust Securities Pak Refinery 50,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 25.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 400,000 114.33
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 114.33
D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 300,000 34.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 34.00
Next Capital Unity Foods Ltd. (R) 7 2.43
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7 2.43
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,029,607
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.