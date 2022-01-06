ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US trade deficit rebounds sharply in November on import surge

AFP 06 Jan 2022

WASHINGTON: A big jump in imports in November ahead of the holiday season caused the US trade gap to rebound sharply, the government reported Thursday.

After a decline in the prior month, the deficit jumped 19.4 percent to $80.2 billion, just shy of the record set in September, the Commerce Department said.

Exports of goods and services, which jumped in October, were barely changed at $224.2 billion, while imports surged $13.4 billion to $304.4 billion, both the highest on record, according to the report.

"Overall, trade flows have recovered pandemic losses with both exports and imports now higher than pre-crisis levels despite supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges," said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

US trade deficit saw big export-fueled drop in October: govt

But she cautioned that "new virus outbreaks could be a near-term headwind if they weigh on global demand and further aggravate supply chains."

When focusing on goods alone -- excluding the dominant US service sector -- the deficit rose to $99 billion, also an all-time high, the report said.

The gap with China rose slightly to $32.3 billion, while the deficit with the European Union hit its highest level ever, rising to $20.8 billion.

US trade deficit

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

US trade deficit rebounds sharply in November on import surge

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, says aviation minister

Justice Ayesha Malik's elevation to Supreme Court approved by JCP

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

President Dr Arif Alvi tests positive for Covid-19

Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens yet again

Farmers will not face urea shortage: Fawad Chaudhry

Lockdown option not being considered: Sindh health minister

ICC players' ranking: Babar Azam triumphs over Virat Kohli across all formats

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $169mn, stand at $17.69bn

Read more stories