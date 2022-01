HANOI: Vietnam's state budget deficit was below 4% of its gross domestic product in 2021, despite its spending to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Thursday.

State budget revenues were estimated at 1,653 trillion dong ($72.65 billion) last year, 16.4% higher than its target, the government said in a statement. Budget spending was 1,879 trillion dong, 11.4% higher than its target, including 74 trillion dong spent on its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.