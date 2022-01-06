ANL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Pakistan

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since mid-October

  • Logs 1,085 new infections at positivity ratio of 2.32%
  • Asad Umar warns Omicron variant will rapidly spread in the country
BR Web Desk 06 Jan 2022

Pakistan reported 1,085 coronavirus cases on January 5, the highest since October last year when it recorded 1,086 infections, while the positivity ratio also increased to 2.32%.

During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 46,585 tests.

Currently, there are 13,046 active Covid-19 cases and 636 critical cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Pakistan has confirmed 1,299,848 Covid-19 cases.

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed five more lives, taking the fatalities to 28,955. Meanwhile, 247 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,257,847.

On Wednesday, addressing a presser alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned that the Omicron variant will spread rapidly in Pakistan, saying that citizens should not have the misconception that it will not affect them.

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Umar said that 60% of cases of Omicron in the country have been reported from Karachi and Lahore.

"People living in these cities must immediately get themselves vaccinated," Umar, who is also head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said.

He said that though the variant is mild, a lot of people have been affected. All evidence gathered all over the world reveals that the Omicron variant will spread rapidly, urging citizens to vaccinate themselves, wear mask and avoid crowded places.

Pakistan vaccinates 32% of total population

Meanwhile, the country has increased the pace of its inoculation drive to prevent the spread of Omicron variant which has infected over 300 people in Pakistan. Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that 32% of total population and 47% of eligible population have been vaccinated in the country against Covid-19.

Over 159,058,469 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Pakistan.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since mid-October

