ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.6%)
AVN 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.52%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.79%)
GGGL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.25%)
GGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.17%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.16%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.77%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
TREET 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
TRG 115.44 Decreased By ▼ -8.00 (-6.48%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.38%)
WAVES 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.84%)
YOUW 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.96%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.63%)
BR30 19,686 Decreased By -530.3 (-2.62%)
KSE100 45,229 Decreased By -179.2 (-0.39%)
KSE30 17,801 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 06 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed import of 50,000 metric ton urea on government-to-government basis from China on an urgent basis, subject to clearance from the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was presented a summary by the Ministry of Industries and Production for the import of urea from China by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

The ECC after deliberation allowed import of 50,000 metric tons urea on government-to-government basis from China on an immediate basis, subject to clearance from the PSQCA.

The TCP was also tasked to negotiate price with Chinese supplier authorised by the government of China for further import of urea.

An official said that the ECC in view of demand and supply of fertiliser in the country has decided to import fertiliser as soon as possible to meet the rising demand and to maintain stability in prices.

CS tells farmers: Shortage of urea fertilizer has caused panic buying

The Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary for rationalisation of tariff on import of vehicles and other items requested by the MOIP and other sectors.

The meeting discussed the summary in detail and approved recommendations of the Tariff Policy Board with some modifications.

An official said that the proposed Regulatory Duty (RD) in the summary of the Commerce Division on some items was increased, while on some items it was decreased.

The meeting also decided to review some recommendations relating to the automotive sector after six months.

The ECC also approved requests of Technical Supplementary Grants presented by the Petroleum Division and the Finance Division.

The request of the Power Division for TSG was also approved subject to reconciliation with the Finance Division.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammed mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, federal secretaries, and senior officers attended the meeting.

ECC PSQCA Shaukat Tarin Trading Corporation of Pakistan urea Import of urea

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

Read more stories