ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP flour millers set deadline for govt

Amjad Ali Shah 06 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have set a week-deadline for acceptance of demands, otherwise they will compel to shut down mills and go for indefinite strike across the province.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chairman Sabir Ahmad Bangash said despite the unfavorable conditions and financial constraints, the flour mill industry has played a pivotal role in the provision of food requirements in the province. He said if we hold a comparative analysis about Bardana or plastic bag in the whole country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa policy has completely different from Punjab and Sindh because bardana or wheat bag is being issued at Rs4875/- as compared to price of wheat along with Bardana bag Rs5025/- and along with plastic bag from Rs4969 to Rs5064.20.

In spite the obvious difference, the association president said the ex-mill rate in all three provinces is fixed at Rs1075/-. On one hand, he added the mills were provided wheat at highest rates while mills/production cost has been increased manifold owing to rising prices of petrol, diesel and inflation, saying that flour mill industry has confronted with severe crisis situations.

He said, it was completely unfair and unjust of the provincial government, minister and food department to not give wheat to KP mills at equal rates of Punjab and Sindh.

Flanked the association group leader, Muhammad Naeem Butt, divisional chairman and millers, Bangash informed the food department had issued 25 day quota but in month of December same quote was being issued despite 31 days of this month. He added the flour shortage created in the open market owing to non-provision of wheat quota to mills continuously on two days that also surged up a 20-kg flour bag from Rs100-150 per bag in the local market.

The Association president elaborated that KP flour mills provided 5500 metric ton quota of wheat per month against the total requirements 12,000 metric ton per month to feed the whole population in the province, and the current quota is insufficient to prevent KP from crisis situations, he added.

The PFMA provincial chief condemned the collection of Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) from electricity bills, terming it as a sheer violation of the 18th constitutional amendment, unfair and unacceptable.

Bangash Ahmad urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and Minister for Food, Atif Khan to ensure provision of wheat along with Bardana to flour mills, which was given to flour mills in Punjab and Sindh in order to ensure flour to people at a cheap rate in the province.

The flour millers warned the demands were not accepted within the next one week [till January 11, 2022], they will shut down mills and start strike for indefinite period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Strike Flour millers shut down mills

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

KP flour millers set deadline for govt

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Freight of domestic shipping lines: Tarin says will ensure ST fully refundable, adjustable

Read more stories