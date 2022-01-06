ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures rise

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures edged up on Wednesday as freezing wells continued to reduce output in some producing regions and the weather was forecast to remain colder than normal through late January.

Front-month gas futures rose 5.3 cents, or 1.4%, to $3.770 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:17 a.m. EST (1317 GMT).

In the spot market, next-day gas at the Waha hub in the West Texas Permian producing area rose over the US Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana for the first time since September 2021 as cold weather continues to freeze wells and cause some gas processing equipment to fail.

Over the New Year’s weekend when overnight low temperatures dropped to the mid teens Fahrenheit (-9 C) in West Texas, well freeze-offs and equipment problems caused the state’s gas output to fall by over 1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to its lowest since last February’s freeze left millions without power and heat for days.

Around the world, meanwhile, global gas prices have repeatedly reached all-time highs in recent months - most recently during the week before Christmas - as utilities scramble for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. European gas prices were up about 5% on Wednesday.

US futures, which followed prices in Europe about two-thirds of the time during the fourth quarter of 2021, jumped to a 12-year high of more than $6 per mmBtu in early October. Since then, however, US prices have retreated because the United States has ample production and plenty of gas in storage for winter. Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with about 1% above normal in the United States. Global gas was currently trading about eight times higher than in the United States.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states dropped from a record 97.6 bcfd in December to 94.5 bcfd so far in January due to well freeze-offs and other cold weather-related equipment problems in Texas and other producing states this week.

Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would rise from 128.4 bcfd this week to 134.0 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was a little lower than Refinitiv’s outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants eased to an average of 12.0 bcfd so far in January from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.

With gas prices around $32 per mmBtu in Europe and $33 in Asia, compared with just about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year for some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana to start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.

natural gas natural gas exports US natgas Natural gas price

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

US natgas futures rise

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Freight of domestic shipping lines: Tarin says will ensure ST fully refundable, adjustable

Read more stories