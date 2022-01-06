ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity-linked stocks lift UK’s FTSE 100 after dull start

• Ocado, LSEG, Ferguson gain as brokerages raise share ratings • Gains in oil majors offset risk-off sentiment • FTSE 100 up 0.2pc, FTSE 250 off -0.5pc
Reuters 06 Jan 2022

LONDON: UK’s blue-chip index extended gains for the second straight session on Wednesday, as a rally in oil and mining stocks helped counter early gloom amid concerns about tighter U.S. monetary policy.

After falling as much as 0.2%, the FTSE 100 reversed course to gain 0.2%, closing at its highest since February 2020, While the domestically focussed mid-cap index fell -0.5%.

Base metal miners rose 1.9% leading gains on the index. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained about 1.5%, extending gains from the previous session, after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February.

“Demand for oil has held up and is proving able to largely withstand the latest coronavirus wave... suggesting a global economy that is becoming more adept at dealing with the problems caused by the virus,” said Stuart Cole, macroeconomist at Equiti Capital.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that England could withstand a surge in COVID-19 infections without shutting down the economy as Britain reported another record daily high in cases, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

U.S. stocks were flat or down and Treasury yields largely unchanged Wednesday morning following earlier gains to start the new year and ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting minutes to be released later in the day.

“Evidence of a more robust response being contemplated by the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) could see equity markets struggle a bit today,” Cole added.

Some positive brokerage action offset losses on the FTSE 100.

London Stock Exchange Group gained 1.7% after Citigroup upgraded its shares to “buy”, while online grocer Ocado and plumbing products distributor Ferguson added 4.9% and 0.5%, respectively, following rating upgrades by Berenberg.

OPEC+ FTSE 100 FTSE 250 blue chip index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Commodity-linked stocks lift UK’s FTSE 100 after dull start

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Freight of domestic shipping lines: Tarin says will ensure ST fully refundable, adjustable

Read more stories