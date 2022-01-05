ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

44,198 tests conducted: Country reports 630 fresh Covid-19 positive cases: NCOC

Abdul Rasheed Azad 05 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Tuesday, detected 630 more Covid-19 positive cases by performing 44,198 coronavirus tests nationwide with a positivity ratio of 1.42 percent, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, in the past 24 hours, out of 44,198 nationwide coronavirus tests, 19,485 were carried out in the Punjab, 10,632 in Sindh, 8,879 in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,122 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 344 in Balochistan, 482 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 254 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Following the emergence of 630 new Covid-19 cases, the national tally of active cases jumped to 11,565, while two more coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours taking the national tally of Covid-19 deaths to 28,945 since the pandemic outbreak.

The country also recorded 187 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries to 1,257,355, which is almost 97 percent of the total infections. The NCOC said that both the deaths recorded in the past 24 hours happened in hospitals. Around 68 ventilators were occupied across the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in GB, Balochistan, and the AJK.

At present, Sargodha with 13 percent ventilator utilisation is top among the major cities with the maximum ventilators occupation followed by Peshawar 12 percent, Lahore eight percent, and Islamabad seven percent. The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major areas, including Islamabad 13 percent, Gujrat 11 percent, Peshawar eight percent, and Bahawalpur eight percent.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,297,865 cases have been detected including deaths, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients. Sindh 483,165 with Covid-19 infections is top among the federating units, followed by the Punjab with 445,630 infections, the KPK 181,498,the ICT 108,823,the AJK 34,672, Balochistan 33,648, and GB 10,429.

Out of 28,945 deaths recorded in the country since the pandemic outbreak, Punjab 13,075 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 7,673 deaths, KPK with 5,933 deaths, ICT with 967 deaths, AJK with 746 deaths, Balochistan with 365 deaths, and GB with 186 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic on February 19, 2020, Pakistan has carried out a total of 23,558,972 coronavirus tests. The government has dedicated around 640 hospitals equipped with Covid facilities for the treatment of the Covid-19 patients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCOC COVID19 covid vaccine COVID cases

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

44,198 tests conducted: Country reports 630 fresh Covid-19 positive cases: NCOC

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

SBP releases quarterly compendium: Banking sector assets surge to Rs28.79trn by Q3CY21-end

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

‘End-of-life’: Old BlackBerries no longer work

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

Read more stories