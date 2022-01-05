ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khiraj-e-Tehseen

Anjum Ibrahim 05 Jan 2022

“The Khan reportedly directed his large media team to defend the mini-budget because reality as he sees it is distinct from what is being portrayed…”

“Did he first pay his compliments to them – khiraj-e-tehseen – as he is rather generous in this, I mean his daily speeches start with paying khiraj-e-tehseen to one or the other…”

“Nope he didn’t, or at least it wasn’t reported.”

“Didn’t Maryam Nawaz used to act the same when daddy was the prime minister?”

“No, no and again no.”

“How come?”

“More than 50 percent of The Khan’s media team consists of personnel with no experience in dealing with the media — you have Gill the Fish…”

“And Maryam Nawaz was highly qualified in that right!”

“OK, so scrap that anyway The Fish was educated in Malaysia and the University’s web page stipulates that degrees are not awarded without being fluent in the Malaysian language and The Khan loves Mahathir and so this guy was hired to translate…”

“Doesn’t Mahathir speak fluent English?”

“The Fish I would think enabled Mahathir to talk in his mother tongue which The Fish translated in letter and more importantly spirit…”

“Speaking of spirit…”

“Shush, anyway all The Khan’s media team is required to do is talk and talk and talk and sprinkle it with abuses and outlandish comments against members of the opposition and need I add Maryam Nawaz did that too…”

“Maryam Nawaz did not draw a salary I hear…”

“Hmm, something nice about this family — they don’t charge their family members for services rendered — I mean didn’t daddy not take a salary from his son…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway Maryam Nawaz lived in the Prime Minister’s House so the tax payers were paying for her living expenses and today no one lives in that House – not even The Khan…”

“There is one other difference between Maryam Nawaz and The Khan that is glaring.”

“Gender?”

“That too I guess but The Khan is a prime minister and Maryam Nawaz remains an aspirant.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

