ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Contract for installation of CCTV on Surjani to Gurumandir road: PAC panel examines audit objection

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday examined an audit objection of award of contract for installation of CCTV on the road from Surjani Town to Gurumandir without calling open tender, which inflicted financial losses to the exchequer.

The sub-committee met under Convener Syed Naveed Qamar to examine a project of Rs786 million including Rs50 million project of installation of the CCTV cameras. The committee examined appropriate accounts for the year 2009-10 to 2016-17 and audit reports/special audit report for the year 2010-11 to 2017-18 for the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative.

Audit officials contended before the PAC that the contractor was given favour on procurement of the CCTV cameras and a separate advertisement must have been published in a newspaper. The officials of the Planning Division informed the committee that Rs50 million was estimated cost of installment of these CCTV cameras.

The convener committee commented that the department was directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter. He further observed that it was not general practice that the department would incorporate additional work in the tender once it had awarded. The secretary planning informed the committee that the inquiry was submitted to the audit department.

The committee directed to finalise the inquiry and submit before the committee within 15 days. While concluding another audit para, the committee had directed director general National Logistic Cell (NLC) to present before the committee on January 26 to explain the position on financial losses in construction of Cadet College in Swabi District, KP.

The secretary planning said the NLC had losses of Rs194 million in the construction of project. When asked where was the DG NLC and why he did not come in the meeting, the committee was apprised that he could not appear because he was ill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PAC Syed Naveed Qamar NLC

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Contract for installation of CCTV on Surjani to Gurumandir road: PAC panel examines audit objection

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

SBP releases quarterly compendium: Banking sector assets surge to Rs28.79trn by Q3CY21-end

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

‘End-of-life’: Old BlackBerries no longer work

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

Read more stories