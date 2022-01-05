Contract for installation of CCTV on Surjani to Gurumandir road: PAC panel examines audit objection

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday examined an audit objection of award of contract for installation of CCTV on the road from Surjani Town to Gurumandir without calling open tender, which inflicted financial losses to the exchequer.

The sub-committee met under Convener Syed Naveed Qamar to examine a project of Rs786 million including Rs50 million project of installation of the CCTV cameras. The committee examined appropriate accounts for the year 2009-10 to 2016-17 and audit reports/special audit report for the year 2010-11 to 2017-18 for the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative.

Audit officials contended before the PAC that the contractor was given favour on procurement of the CCTV cameras and a separate advertisement must have been published in a newspaper. The officials of the Planning Division informed the committee that Rs50 million was estimated cost of installment of these CCTV cameras.

The convener committee commented that the department was directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter. He further observed that it was not general practice that the department would incorporate additional work in the tender once it had awarded. The secretary planning informed the committee that the inquiry was submitted to the audit department.

The committee directed to finalise the inquiry and submit before the committee within 15 days. While concluding another audit para, the committee had directed director general National Logistic Cell (NLC) to present before the committee on January 26 to explain the position on financial losses in construction of Cadet College in Swabi District, KP.

The secretary planning said the NLC had losses of Rs194 million in the construction of project. When asked where was the DG NLC and why he did not come in the meeting, the committee was apprised that he could not appear because he was ill.

