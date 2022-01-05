ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 130,722 tonnes of cargo comprising 87,902 tonnes of import cargo and 42,820 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 87,902 comprised of 36,333 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 755 tonnes of Pet Coke, 50 tonnes of Rice, 11,410 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 4,302 tonnes of Wheat, 4,600 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 30,452 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,820 tonnes comprised of 40,720 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,550 tonnes of Cement, 300 tonnes of Rice and 250 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 5559 containers comprising of 2616 containers import and 2945 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 720 of 20’s and 834 of 40’s loaded while 128 of 20’s and 49 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 810 of 20’s and 823 of 40’s loaded containers while 25 of 20’s and 232 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were some 08 ships, namely Kota Nilam, BW Kronborg, MT Lahore, Xin Yan Tian, Wadi Bini Khalid, Star Pegasus, Jo Redwood, DM Jade have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 12 ships namely, Hanne Danica, Tong DA, Baltic Sky I, Hamburg Highway, Northern Dedication, FLC Harmony, Al Salam II, Stolt Cobalt, Hyundai Shahghai, Blue Akihabara, Teera Bhum and Kota Bhum have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 07 cargoes name, Shiling, Szczecin trader, Tarlan, Kota Megah, Maritime Meridian, Lorentos and Melpomeni were likely to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Columbus, Nord Kanmon, IVS Vindsor and V-Honor carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by 12 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, MSC Michaela, MOL Genesis, Genuine Venus and Aristar Chos left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, African Buzzard, Young Glory and Mega-1 are expected to sail from MW-1, PIBT and LCT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 240,818, tonnes, comprising 190,240 tonnes imports cargo and 50,878 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,953 Containers (2,591 TEUs Imports and 2,362 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, six ships, Maersk Columbus, Bulk Venus, Hanton Trader, V-Honor, Chem Bulldog and Vela carrying Containers, Soya bean, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, PIBT, EVTL and LCT on Tuesday, 4th January-2022, while two more ships Navarino and MSC Emily with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 5th January-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

