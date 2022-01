MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) released its Parliamentarians’ Tax Directory (Tax Year 2019) on Monday, which shows that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani paid no tax, while PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs2.28 million and Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs9.8 million.

According to Parliamentarians’ Tax Directory (Tax Year 2019), Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs8.2 million, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid Rs535,243 (0.53 million). National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser paid Rs555,794 in an individual capacity, while his associations of persons (AoPs) tax amounted to Rs1.4 million.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s tax amounted to Rs1.1 million, while Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a measly Rs2,000. Current Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Rs1.1 million and his predecessor Jam Kamal Khan paid Rs11.8 million.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid Rs66,258. The other PPP MNAs including PPP Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar paid Rs45,861, PPP former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf paid Rs87,761, PPP senior leader Aftab Shaban Mirani paid Rs240,028, PPP senior leader and former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah paid Rs59,857, Dr Nafisa Shah paid Rs391,067, Mir Munawwar Ali Talpur paid Rs121,175, and Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur paid Rs232,476.

FBR releases tax directory of Pakistan's parliamentarians

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs Khawaja Muhammad Asif paid Rs230,386, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry paid Rs55,656, Khawaja Saad Rafique paid Rs269,414, and PML-N former prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid 4,871,277 income tax.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin paid Rs26.62 million as income tax during tax year 2019. The federal cabinet members including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid Rs851,955 (0.85 million), while Planning and Development Minister Asad Umer paid Rs4.3 million.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar paid Rs29,025 in an individual capacity, Information Minister Fawad Ahmad paid Rs136,808. Communication Minister Murad Saeed paid Rs86,606, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan paid Rs957,497, Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak paid 1.257 million, and Sate Minister for Parliamentary Affair Ali Muhammad Khan paid Rs252,274.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Senator Faisal Subzwari, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, and Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan were among several lawmakers that paid Rs2,000. Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani and PML-N’s Azma Zahid Bokhari did not pay anything in taxes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022