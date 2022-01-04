ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
AVN 96.50 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (6.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.15%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TPL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.54%)
TPLP 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.59%)
TREET 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
YOUW 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran not at point of recognizing Taliban’s government

AFP 04 Jan 2022

TEHRAN: Iran has not reached the point of recognising the Taliban government in neighbouring Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said Monday. “Today, we are basically not at the point of recognising” the Taliban, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference.

“We hope that the governing body of Afghanistan will move, through its actions, in a direction that will enable it to achieve international recognition,” he said.

“Iran and the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan insist particularly on the formation of an inclusive government which reflects the ethnic and demographic diversity of this country.”

Iran, which shares a 900-kilometre (550-mile) border with Afghanistan, did not recognise the Sunni movement’s rule during their 1996 to 2001 stint in power.

Already host to millions of Afghans and fearing a new influx, Tehran has sought to sketch a rapprochement with the Taliban since their lightning seizure of Kabul amid the US withdrawal last August. The Taliban has formed an all-male cabinet made up entirely of members of the group, and almost exclusively of ethnic Pashtuns.

Afghanistan Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh Iran's foreign ministry Taliban’s government

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Iran not at point of recognizing Taliban’s government

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

‘Mini-budget’: Delay of a few days doesn’t really matter: Tarin

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories