ANL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.39%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
AVN 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.69%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
GGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.53%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.84%)
TELE 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
TRG 120.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 30.4 (0.66%)
BR30 19,748 Increased By 259.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,115 Increased By 227.7 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,750 Increased By 103.6 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Omicron evades immunity better than Delta

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

COPENHAGEN: The Omicron coronavirus variant is better at circumventing vaccinated peoples’ immunity than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week, helping explain why Omicron is spreading more rapidly.

Since the discovery of the heavily mutated Omicron variant in November, scientists have been racing to find out whether it causes less serious disease and why it appears more contagious than the previously dominating Delta variant.

A virus can be more transmissible due to a number of reasons, such as the time it lingers in the air, its ability to latch onto cells, or its evasion of the body’s immune system.

Investigating nearly 12,000 Danish households in mid-December, the scientists found that Omicron was 2.7 to 3.7 times more infectious than the Delta variant among vaccinated Danes.

The study, conducted by researchers at University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark and Statens Serum Institut (SSI), suggests the virus is mainly spreading more rapidly because it is better at evading immunity obtained from vaccines.

“Our findings confirm that the rapid spread of the Omicron (variant) primarily can be ascribed to the immune evasiveness rather than an inherent increase in the basic transmissibility,” the researchers said. The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

Seventy-eight percent of Danes have been fully vaccinated, while nearly 48% of those have received a third “boosted” shot. More than eight out of ten Danes have received Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

The study also found that booster-vaccinated people are less likely to transmit the virus, regardless of the variant, than the unvaccinated.

While more transmissible, the Omicron variant does seem to induce less serious disease, SSI’s technical director, Tyra Grove Krause, told local media on Monday.

“While Omicron will still be able to put pressure on our healthcare system, everything indicates that it is milder than the Delta variant,” she said, adding the risk of being hospitalised with Omicron was half of that with Delta. That echoes the results of some other studies into Omicron.

Out of a total of 93 people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 from Omicron in late December, less than five were receiving intensive care, Danish data showed. “This may be what is going to lift us out of the pandemic, so that this becomes the last wave of corona,” Krause said.

COVID19 Delta Omicron coronavirus variant Omicron cases Omicron evades immunity Danish study

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Omicron evades immunity better than Delta

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories