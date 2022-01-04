ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

THE 1ST GENERAL TAKAFUL OPERATOR TO DISTRIBUTE SURPLUS MONEY TO ITS PARTICIPANTS

04 Jan 2022

TEXT: Takaful and conventional insurance at first glance may look similar, in that they both share the objective of protection against financial loss, but when taking a closer look, the differences become apparent.

Surplus sharing among the participants is something that clears out the prime difference between conventional insurance and takaful alongside many features such as Shariah compliant policies, flexible, diverse and comprehensive solutions. Surplus sharing is the unique benefit of Takaful in comparison to conventional insurance, which not only protects policyholders against unforeseen circumstances but also qualifies them for a share in the achieved surplus based on the performance of Participants’ Takaful Fund.

With the increasing demand of risk-managing an interest free solutions, many takaful operators across the globe have started offering the feature of surplus distribution. However, backed by its unprecedented growth and emergence as the leader in its respective field, Salaam Takaful Limited has created history by being the first general takaful company in Pakistan to initiate this process of surplus sharing with its policyholders. This initiative by the organization has gone down in history as the first instance of its nature. Furthermore, it embodies the core essence and organizational values of Salaam Takaful Limited, quite fervently appreciated by the participants.

Surplus Money Distribution doesn’t only involve the participants in the distribution of surplus achieved but also upholds the belief in Shariah compliant solutions and resonates the fact that Takaful indeed is a better alternate to insurance.

Due to superior emphasis on disclosures and transparency, with the essence of always doing the right thing, Salaam Takaful Limited is regular recipient of top accolades from ICAP and ICMAP for its Annual Corporate and Sustainability Reports and has been regularly conferred with Certificate of Merit from South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Takaful Salaam Takaful Limited conventional insurance

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

THE 1ST GENERAL TAKAFUL OPERATOR TO DISTRIBUTE SURPLUS MONEY TO ITS PARTICIPANTS

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

‘Mini-budget’: Delay of a few days doesn’t really matter: Tarin

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories