ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By 28.1 (0.62%)
BR30 19,461 Increased By 129 (0.67%)
KSE100 44,759 Increased By 163.3 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,606 Increased By 104.3 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Steve Smith surprised by England's sparing use of Broad

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

Australia batsman Steve Smith said he was "a bit surprised" that England seamer Stuart Broad has not played a bigger part in the Ashes series.

Broad missed the opening test in Brisbane and the most recent encounter in Melbourne as the Australians notched up an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

"We have been a bit surprised," Smith said. "(Brisbane and Melbourne were) two wickets that would have suited him pretty well.

"He bowled well in Adelaide. He's always been a good contest for me. He's got me out quite few times, I've scored some runs off him so it's been a decent battle."

England's selections have been criticised during the series and it is unclear who will make up the tourists' attack when the teams meet again in Sydney on Wednesday for the fourth test.

"(Broad) and Jimmy (Anderson) together are two world class performers, they have been for a long time," said Smith.

"Maybe we'll see them out here together this week, I'm not sure."

Smith has yet to hit a century in the series, with the 93 runs he scored in the first innings of the second test in Adelaide his highest tally so far.

He last claimed a ton against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground a year ago.

"It's been a little while since I've scored a hundred but I got close in Adelaide," Smith said.

"I think we've played on some bowler-friendly wickets in the first three tests.

"They haven't been huge scoring games so it's been tough to get rhythm and get into a groove, but hopefully this week I spend a lot of time out there and score a big one and help us continue to have success as a team."

MELBOURNE Steve Smith Adelaide Brisbane Ashes series

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Steve Smith surprised by England's sparing use of Broad

Pak-China Business and Investment Forum: PM stresses on export enhancement

Pakistan reports over 700 Covid-19 cases for first time since October 2021

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

Former Pakistan captain Hafeez calls time on international career

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Turkish lira slides 5%, eyes on surging inflation

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

India's Future Retail asks court to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

Read more stories