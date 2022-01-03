ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

APP 03 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board would approve the new tranche for Pakistan, once all the required actions were completed.

“As soon as the prior actions are completed by Pakistan, which the government is pushing hard, the IMF board will consider it for approval,” a statement issued by the finance ministry said adding, “IMF board can move whenever our actions are completed”.

Clarifying a news item published in a section of press, the ministry said, “the news published in daily Dawn today that the Government is in no hurry to pass the mini- budget before the IMF meeting, is misleading”.

Govt plans budget squeeze to win IMF funding approval

It said the government of Pakistan had introduced both the bills (Supplementary Finance Bill 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Bill 2021) in the National Assembly.

“The IMF has moved the 6th tranche recommendation to its board for consideration on the January 12, 2022,” the statement added.

IMF SBP Govt of Pakistan supplementary finance bill 2021

