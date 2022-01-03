ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Umar rings alarm bells over Omicron

Ali Hussain 03 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has warned against a new wave of Covid-19 amid rising cases of Omicron variant, particularly in Karachi, as 594 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported across the country with a positivity rate of 1.30 percent on Sunday.

The latest warning was issued by the minister through a tweet following rising positive cases of Omicron variant who also urged the public to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), particularly wearing face masks.

“Clear evidence now of a beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks. Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi. Remember: wearing a mask is your best protection,” said Asad Umar in a tweet, who is also heading National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the statistics, released by NCOC on Sunday, as many as eight deaths and 594 positive cases of coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

Omicron in Pakistan: Asad Umar says 'clear evidence' another Covid wave beginning

It stated that a total of 45,585 tests were conducted during the said period, and the positivity ratio remained 1.30 percent while 637 coronavirus patients are in critical care.

Meanwhile, Omicron cases are rising in the country, particularly in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

On Saturday, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed 75 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the country, two weeks after the first case was reported in Karachi.

The NIH further stated that the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was reported on December 13 in Karachi and as of December 27, 2021, a total of 75 Omicron cases have been confirmed of which 33 in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad and 13 in Lahore.

As per the government statistics with regard to the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive, a total of 156,623,021 doses of vaccines have been administered across the country so far with 1,599,380 doses administered during the last 24 hours.

NCOC Asad Umar Minister for Planning Covid19 vaccination Omicron Omicron cases National Institute of Health (NIH)

