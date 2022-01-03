NCOC asks citizens above 30 years to get booster shots

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday urged the citizens over 30 years to get booster shots against the Covid-19 to be administered from today (Monday) amid rising threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country.

In a brief statement, the NCOC stated that from January 3 onwards, citizens over 30 years will be eligible for booster dose of their choice. It stated that booster shots will be administered after six-month gap from last the dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Amid rising threat of Omicron, please follow SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures], wear mask and ensure complete vaccination/booster dose if eligible,” it further asked the masses.

