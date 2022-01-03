Sindh reports 403 new Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: No casualties were reported due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 403 new cases emerged when 14,555 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that no more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,673 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,555 samples were tested which detected 403 cases that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,158,423 tests have been conducted against which 481,610 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.2 percent or 468,080 patients have recovered, including 17 overnight. The CM said that currently 5,857 patients were under treatment; of them 5,677 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres and 140 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 136 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 403 new cases 321 have been detected from Karachi.

According to district wise statistics 163 were detected in South Karachi, East Karachi 100, Central Karachi 16, Dadu 15, Malir and Korangi 14 each, West Karachi 11, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan 7 each, Hyderabad and Jamshoro 6 each, Tharparker, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Ghotki 4 each, Umarkot, Larkano and Jacobabad 3 each, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur 2 each new Covid-19 cases reported.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 265,684 Covid-19 vaccines have been given, while 29,579,471 or 53.62 percent have been vaccinated till January 1, 2022. The Chief Minister urged the people of Sindh to take necessary precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022