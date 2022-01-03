ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Govt’s days are numbered?

Saleem Raza 03 Jan 2022

The National Assembly has been adjourned sine die after it was adjourned abruptly over lack of quorum in the house on Friday. For the incumbent government, this development should constitute an initial defeat ahead of a vote on its ‘mini-budget’.

The question is: who was responsible for ensuring the required quorum in the lower house of parliament? It has an easy answer though: no one else but the treasury benches because the joint opposition had already decided to block the passage of this highly controversial piece of legislation.

The coalition government appears to have been suffering from internal bickering even after the approval of ‘mini-budget’ by the federal cabinet. This development seems to have unraveled this beleaguered government’s end. Critics believe this government’s days are numbered because people are tired of watching its abysmally poor performance.

Saleem Raza (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Federal Cabinet Govt of Pakistan ‘mini budget’ coalition government

Saleem Raza

