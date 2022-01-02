ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Pakistan

Fresh spell of rain expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from Jan 4: Met office

BR Web Desk Updated 02 Jan 2022

A fresh spell of rains is expected in Karachi and other parts of Sindh between Jan 4 (Tuesday) and 7 (Friday) under a new weather system that is likely to enter the country through Balochistan by Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said.

The Met Office predicted that a strong westerly wave will enter north Balochistan from Monday (tomorrow), which is likely to gradually spread over central and upper Sindh.

Rainfall is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, and Tharparkar under the influence of this weather system.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur in districts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana and Qambar Shahdadkot districts during the same period.

Earlier this week, the weather in Karachi turned cold after the port city received rainfall accompanied by cool winds. The temperature dropped to as low as 16 degrees Celsius.

