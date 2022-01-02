Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee was informed that the government would be importing pulses to bridge their demand-supply gap in the country.

Sources in the Finance Ministry said that the last meeting of the NPMC held on 29th December 2021 was informed that maash pulse production has decreased by 15.9 percent to 5.8 thousand tonnes as opposed to the production of 6.9 thousand tonnes last year. While consumption is estimated around 170-175 thousand tonnes and the gap is being met through imports.

The NPMC meeting was also informed that domestic gram production is 234 thousand tonnes (last year production of 498 thousand tonnes), while consumption is estimated around 600-650 thousand tonnes and the gap is being met through imports, the meeting was further informed.

The meeting was also local production of masoor pulse was 4.1 thousand tonnes compared to 4.9 thousand tonnes production last year. Whereas consumption is estimated around 140-150 thousand tonnes and the gap is being met through imports.

The meeting was informed that the price of eggs has risen as the input cost of chicken feed was increased besides the winter season.

The meeting was informed that current decisions of meeting dated 22nd December 2021 included that government of Sindh to identify the districts facing urea shortage and coordinate with Ministry of Industries and Production for timely redressal of the issue.

The Government of Sindh and Punjab to closely monitor the sugar prices and take strict action against the stakeholders involved in the collusion of the sugar market, while the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to work out the suitable plan for optimal utilisation of furnace oil, which is available as surplus stock.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research will move the summary for the ECC regarding the import of pulses to ensure their smooth availability in the country.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to monitor the leakages of vegetable ghee from federally-administered tribal areas and the Pata and take appropriate measures.

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) to undertake a study to find out the share of consumption of branded and non-branded ghee in the country.

The Ministry of NFS&R to coordinate with all stakeholders to work out the optimal level of milk prices to ensure its smooth and sustainable supply in the market.

