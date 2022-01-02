ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
War against Covid-19 far from over

Naila Wadood Updated 02 Jan 2022

It is heartening to note that the governments, in collaboration with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), have crossed the milestone of vaccinating 70 million eligible people by giving top priority to the health of the masses. This is indeed a huge success in our battle against the pandemic.

The NCOC, which is headed by federal planning minister Asad Umar, therefore, deserves a lot of praise. I would like to invite NCOC’s attention to a resurgence of Covid-19 positive cases in recent days.

The recent data shows an increase, which is a cause of serious concern for everybody. Karachi, for example, has been reporting a significant number of Omicron variant cases. My point is: there is still no room for complacency as the fight against this deadly viral is far from over.

Naila Wadood (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCOC Asad Umar COVID19

Naila Wadood

