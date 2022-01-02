Health Card to revolutionise entire health system: SAPM

LAHORE: Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as a true leader, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that health card like facility, which was not available even in the US, will ensure international standard medical facilities to every citizen of the Punjab apart from revolutionising the entire health system.

“The health card would provide medical treatment from government as well as private hospitals, and also bring an end to common man’s woes of getting better treatment from any hospital of his/her choice of an amount up to one million rupees annually,” Dr Gill said.

Describing the health card as a revolutionary step of the PTI government, Dr Gill said that Imran Khan was well aware of the problems faced by the people and steps were being taken to address them. “The PM had true feelings for the common man and established two state-of-the-art hospitals and two world class universities to best serve the people of the country,” he said.

Dr Gill said that unfair criticism was being attributed to the government for intentionally increasing prices of the commodities. “Price hike was an international phenomenon, as prices of petroleum, gas and cooking oil had increased all over the world, however the PTI-led government was trying its best to pass on minimum effect to the people,” Gill said, adding: ”Prices of some locally produced items have also decreased due to sufficient supply.”

“The government’s Ehsaas Ration programme was also being started to provide commodities on discounted prices to deserving people. The previous rulers increased their personal assets and bank balance during their respective tenures. Camp offices of previous Chief Minister Punjab were also costing billions of rupees to national exchequer,” he said.

On the other hand, ‘National Health Card Counter’ at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has become functional and regular work has been started for the provision of this facility to the patients. “This step will play a vital role in shaping the society of Pakistan like developed countries and health insurance will bring significant changes in the health sector,” Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022