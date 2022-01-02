ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Health Card to revolutionise entire health system: SAPM

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as a true leader, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that health card like facility, which was not available even in the US, will ensure international standard medical facilities to every citizen of the Punjab apart from revolutionising the entire health system.

“The health card would provide medical treatment from government as well as private hospitals, and also bring an end to common man’s woes of getting better treatment from any hospital of his/her choice of an amount up to one million rupees annually,” Dr Gill said.

Describing the health card as a revolutionary step of the PTI government, Dr Gill said that Imran Khan was well aware of the problems faced by the people and steps were being taken to address them. “The PM had true feelings for the common man and established two state-of-the-art hospitals and two world class universities to best serve the people of the country,” he said.

Dr Gill said that unfair criticism was being attributed to the government for intentionally increasing prices of the commodities. “Price hike was an international phenomenon, as prices of petroleum, gas and cooking oil had increased all over the world, however the PTI-led government was trying its best to pass on minimum effect to the people,” Gill said, adding: ”Prices of some locally produced items have also decreased due to sufficient supply.”

“The government’s Ehsaas Ration programme was also being started to provide commodities on discounted prices to deserving people. The previous rulers increased their personal assets and bank balance during their respective tenures. Camp offices of previous Chief Minister Punjab were also costing billions of rupees to national exchequer,” he said.

On the other hand, ‘National Health Card Counter’ at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has become functional and regular work has been started for the provision of this facility to the patients. “This step will play a vital role in shaping the society of Pakistan like developed countries and health insurance will bring significant changes in the health sector,” Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill Imran Khan Health Card

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Health Card to revolutionise entire health system: SAPM

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories