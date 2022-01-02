Substandard food Murree: crackdown against hotels begins

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Muree administration launched a crackdown against the hotels involved in selling substandard food items in the areas of Murree including Mall Road, Jhika Galli, View Forth Road, GPO Chowk, Lower Topa and other areas.

As per the details shared by a government’s spokesperson here on Saturday, after receiving several complaints from tourists, the administration sealed a number of hotels besides registering cases and imposing fines. It also took action on overcharging in parking fees and registered FIRs against the concerned persons. It also took special arrangements to maintain cleanliness in Murree on the arrival of New Year.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to continue with the crackdown besides ensuring the availability of quality food items at a fixed price.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022