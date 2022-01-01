Need to reduce bitterness in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said bitterness between the government and opposition should be reduced, saying that they all need to understand their responsibilities.

"At the beginning of the 2022, I think we need to reduce bitterness," the information minister tweeted on Saturday. He further said that both should talk on elections, economy, political and judicial reforms.

Fawad continued that they all need to understand their responsibilities, adding that ruckus in the parliament lowers the reputation of politicians in the eyes of the common person.

The minister's statement comes after the National Assembly failed to pass the Finance (supplementary) Bill, 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021 due to the opposition parties' protest.

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, SBP (Amendment) Bill: NA session adjourned again

On Friday, the NA session commenced with Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in chair. However, the session was only held for 12 minutes.

"The National Assembly session has been prorogued," the official Twitter handle of the NA said.

Govt tables Finance (supplementary) Bill, 2021, SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

On Thursday, the session was adjourned till Friday after the opposition pointed out the quorum in the House. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had laid the Finance (supplementary) Bill, 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in NA.

The joint opposition staged a protest against the mini-budget and the bill, saying it is being done on the dictation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Soon after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser took up the agenda, the opposition parties objected over extension of a bunch of ordinances, saying the constitution as well as a verdict by the Supreme Court of Pakistan categorically say a lapsed ordinance – whether it is lapsed by one day or more – cannot be extended.