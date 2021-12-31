ANL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
ASC 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
ASL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.75%)
FCCL 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.42%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.28%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
JSCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
KAPCO 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.87%)
MLCF 36.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.2%)
NETSOL 95.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PAEL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 119.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-4.85%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.4%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 30.3 (0.66%)
BR30 19,476 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 44,645 Increased By 229.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,549 Increased By 117.7 (0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

  • NCOC head Asad Umar announces development, hails work of provincial and federal administrations
BR Web Desk 31 Dec 2021

The government said that it has achieved its goal of fully vaccinating 70 million people against the novel coronavirus in 2021, a target it had announced in May this year.

In a tweet on Friday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced the development, saying that he is "grateful for the tireless work of the NCOC team, the federal and provincial administrations, and the health teams".

"The hard work of all these people achieved a goal that people thought was impossible," he said.

"To make this massive vaccination drive possible, the Federal Government has procured vaccines worth nearly Rs 250 billion," he added.

On May 3, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the government aims to vaccinate 70 million people against the coronavirus by end of this year. At the time, the number of daily cases was higher, with citizens battling with stricter restrictions.

Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Umar shared that Islamabad has fully vaccinated 77% of its population, Punjab (51%), Gilgit-Baltistan (46%), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (45%), Balochistan (42%), KPK (41%) and Sindh (37%).

"Of the total eligible population 46% is fully vaccinated and 63 % has received at least one dose," Umar added.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the focal body formed after the pandemic, said that 1,599,380 doses were administered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of doses to 156,623,021.

Pakistan has been inoculating the citizens with CanSino, Sinopharm, SinoVac, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. In the first phase, the country administered the Covid-19 vaccine to health workers and later expanded the drive to other segments of the population.

Pakistan also decided that immunocompromised individuals between 12 and 17 years of age will also be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Recently, with the threat of the new Omicron variant looming over Pakistan, the NCOC decided to allow booster jabs for healthcare workers, immunocompromised people and those aged over 50 years. It later approved booster jabs for people aged 30 and above.

Coronavirus Pakistan Asad Umar vaccination

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories