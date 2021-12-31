Anti-corruption team arrests DG KDA

KARACHI: Anti-Corruption Karachi on Thursday arrested Director General (DG) Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Asif Memon over corruption charges. According to sources, the Anti-Corruption Karachi East Zone team in its latest raids arrested DG KDA Asif Memon and KDA deputy director Atif and registered a case against them.

It should be noted that both the officers have been arrested in corruption cases and not included in the probe of Nasla Tower case yet. Sources said that corruption-related complaints were received against both officers. Anti-corruption officials said that both the officers would be grilled regarding the charges of corruption.