Clean Green Pakistan: Reckitt Pakistan partners with GoP

KARACHI: Dettol Pakistan’s initiative ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan’ has actively been working with the Ministry of Climate Change and once again has joined forces itself with the Government of Pakistan (GoP) and the Prime Minister’s initiative, ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ to achieve their targets primarily under three pillars; personal hygiene, sanitation and solid waste management.

According to the latest stats 53,000 Pakistani children under five lose their lives annually from diarrhoea due to poor water and sanitation. The effects of climate change and rapid urbanisation also contribute to challenges of improving access to safe water and sanitation.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that washing hands with soap and water could reduce diarrhoeal disease-associated deaths by up to 50 percent. A large percentage of food borne disease outbreaks are spread by contaminated hands. Appropriate hand washing practices can reduce the risk of food borne illness and other infections.

Kashan Hasan, CEO of Reckitt Pakistan stated, “Every day, Reckitt’s brands are supporting people to lead cleaner, healthier lives through better health, hygiene, and nutrition. We put ‘purpose’ at the heart of the company and our brands. ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan’ is not just a movement but is our commitment to Pakistan through which we want to educate and instill responsibility amongst all Pakistanis to work towards a cleaner and healthier Pakistan. We believe access to the highest quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right for people across the nation.”

