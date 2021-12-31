Saudi boosts pandemic measures at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, after recording the highest number of infections in months. Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque.

Saudi authorities said they will reimpose “social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims” at the Grand Mosque, without specifying whether a capacity has been set. Earlier, the kingdom had said social distancing and masks were again required in both indoor and outdoor venues.

The kingdom of approximately 34 million people has so far recorded more than 554,000 coronavirus cases, including 8,874 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among the Gulf Arab countries.