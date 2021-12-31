KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 170,010 tonnes of cargo comprising 89,349 tonnes of import cargo and 80,661 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 89,349 comprised of 37,426 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,884 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,842 tonnes of Canola, 8,908 tonnes of Wheat, 4,581 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 31,708 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 80,661 tonnes comprised of 26,350 tonnes of containerized cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,629 tonnes of Cement, 33,532 tonnes of Clinkers, 9,300 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement and 700 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 5780 containers comprising of 2503 containers import and 3277 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 697 of 20’s and 855 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 48 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 428 of 20’s and 514 of 40’s loaded containers while 29 of 20’s and 896 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 07 ships namely, Kestrel, Kaimon Galaxy, Poseidon Leader, GC Argon, Baltic Sky I, Ever Dainty and Grace have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Tina Too, MT Karachi, Poseidon Leader, YM Excellence and Kota Padang have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 12 cargoes namely, Jo Redwood, Bw Kronborg, AL Salam II

, Hyundai Bangkok, Sino Bridge, Lorentzos, Frona, Xin Yan Tian, Yantian Express, Shiling, Tong Da and Star Pegasus were expected will reach on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by thirteen (13) ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, UACC Shams, Star Fighter, Diamantina, MSC Charleston and Argo-1 left the port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Sauger and Al-Safliya are expected to sail from PGPCL and FOTCO on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where volume of 240,370, tonnes, comprising 193,731 tonnes imports cargo and 46,639 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,392 9Containers (2,666 TEUs Imports and 2,726 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Maersk Nile, Alicia, IVS Swinley Forest and Aristar carrying Containers, Wheat, Coal and Gasoline are expected to take berths QICT, FAP, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday, 30th December-2021.

