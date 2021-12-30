ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Robusta coffee holds near recent peak, sugar weakens

  • March London cocoa fell 0.3% to 1,694 pounds a tonne
  • March raw sugar was 0.8% lower at 18.94 cents per lb
  • March robusta coffee fell a marginal 0.04% to $2,363 a tonne
Reuters 30 Dec 2021

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE were hovering just below a recent 10-year high on Thursday while raw sugar prices eased, weighed down partly by a firmer dollar and weaker crude oil.

Coffee

March robusta coffee fell a marginal 0.04% to $2,363 a tonne by 1115 GMT. The benchmark second position climbed to a 10-year high of $2,381 last week.

Dealers said supply chain issues had disrupted shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam this year with exports expected to show a drop of 2.7%.

"High shipping cost and a shortage of containers have hampered coffee shipments from Vietnam this year," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Dealers noted that January's premium to March had been widening as traders holding short positions in the front month opted to cover rather than tender coffee. It was trading around $122 a tonne on Thursday.

Only one lot, of Brazilian conillon coffee, had been tendered against the January contract as of Dec. 29.

March arabica coffee fell 0.7% to $2.2730 per lb.

Robusta coffee edges up on short-term supply tightness

Sugar

March raw sugar was 0.8% lower at 18.94 cents per lb.

Dealers said the market was weighed down partly by weakness in crude oil. Lower energy prices can lead to more use of cane to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

March white sugar fell 0.7% to $497.50 a tonne.

Cocoa

March London cocoa fell 0.3% to 1,694 pounds a tonne.

March New York cocoa was down 0.4% at $2,505 a tonne.

