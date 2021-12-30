ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder
Dec 30, 2021
Markets

Omicron, dollar gains stymie world stocks' winning streak

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

LONDON: World stocks snapped a seven-day rising streak on Thursday as the spread of Omicron worldwide clouded bumper year-to-date gains, dented oil prices and boosted the dollar.

Sentiment was supported, however, by signs that governments, despite coronavirus cases hitting record highs, are trying to limit the economic damage by relaxing rules on isolation rather than resorting to lockdowns.

MSCI's global equity index has managed a 17% gain for the year, led by rises of 28% and 22% in the S&P 500 and Europe's STOXX 600 respectively.

On Thursday, the index slipped modestly, though European markets inched higher and futures implied a modestly firmer open on Wall Street.

Despite concerns, the view seems to be that the highly transmissible Omicron COVID variant will be less lethal than feared, Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg said.

"Markets are back trading the rebound story, the recovery story for 2022," Schmieding said, noting higher bond yields reflected expectations of economic recovery and subsequently, a reduced pace of central bank support.

There was relief too in Asia where South Korea's 5.1% industrial output surge may indicate some easing of supply chain problems. Chinese shares got a nearly 1% lift from Beijing signalling lower interest rates in 2022, though they are set to end 2021 down 5.5%.

Japanese shares in their last trading day of the year, slipped 0.4% -- a 4.9% annual gain but short of a three-decade top reached in September.

Shares in semiconductor superpower Taiwan ended with a 24% annual jump.

However, persistent inflation and a resulting hawkish turn by the US Federal Reserve is a source of concern for markets, with investors starting to price in a first rate hike as early as March.

Two-year US Treasury yields have shot up 55 basis points since September to stand at 0.75%, near the highest since March last year. However, reflecting expectations of a relatively short and shallow rate-rise cycle, 10-year yields have reacted far less, rising around 20 bps in this period.

They are up 4 bps for the week but eased 1.6 bps on Thursday.

The rise in US borrowing costs has lifted German 10-year yields to -0.19%, nearly a one-month high and up 15 bps since September.

The Fed outlook has combined with recent Omicron jitters to underpin the US dollar, which is set for a second month of gains. The greenback rose 0.4% against a basket of currencies to 96.2, bouncing off a three-week low touched on Wednesday when it was hit by the risk appetite revival.

The yen meanwhile has run into broad year-end selling over the past week, with the dollar reaching its highest since mid-November at 115.06 yen.

"The front end of the US rates market is pricing more rate hikes back into the curve now so FX may be a battle, once again, between optimism about the global recovery and expectations about the Fed," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale.

However, oil prices slipped, hurt by demand growth concerns and news that China had cut its first batch of 2022 crude oil import quotas by 11% in a sign it would act against small inefficient refineries.

Brent crude futures fell 0.6% to $78.74 a barrel, slipping for the first time in four days.

However, Brent has climbed more than 50% this year, adding to the global inflation pulse. The impact showed up in Spanish data showing that the annual inflation rate for December was the highest year-end reading since 1989.

World stocks

